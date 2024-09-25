Uttarakhand Aipan Art scales big height as it’s Shubhvastra adorns lord Rama idol in Ayodhya

Uttarakhand’s Aipan art touched another height when lord Rama’s idol in Ayodhya was adorned with the clothings, better known as Shubhvastra, carrying its beautiful carvings and crafts. Shubhvastra was weaved and crafterd with Aipan artifacts and presented to the temple management.

Aipen art of Kumaon region in the state scaled another hall of fame on Monday after lord Rama’s recently consecrated idol at Ayodhya Ram Temple was decorated with it’s handicraft designs carved on it by the women in Kumaon.

“Entire set of Shubhvastra for lord Rama were prepared by the skilled craftsmen of Kumaon region as planned by the Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami; who himself presented it to the Ram Temple management. Officials informed that Shubhvastram on one hand showcases the Aipan art of the state while on the other, it manifests a blend of devotion and craftsmanship of local artists.

“The rich cultural heritage and traditional arts of Uttarakhand has got a new identity. Monday was a day of pride for the people of Uttarakhand, when the divine idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya was adorned in the Shubhvastram decorated with the Aipan art designs. The Shubhvastram is not only a symbol of traditional art but also added a glorious chapter to the cultural prosperity of the state on the national stage” said Bansidhar Tiwari, Director General, Uttarakhand Information Department.

He said several steps have been taken by the chief minister for the promotion of folk arts, crafts, music and dance of the state. Government is promoting local handicrafts and artisans of the state with efforts to encourage youths to connect with their cultural roots and cherish.