Uttarakhand: 11 injured after bus overturns in Haridwar

11 passengers were injured after a bus overturned in Haridwar on Saturday, said the police.

The bus was coming from Nasimabad and heading to Haridwar. There were 57 passengers on the bus. However, no casualties were reported, according to the police.

“Yesterday at 6:30 pm, the bus was coming from Nasimabad to Haridwar, and the bus overturned while the bus driver tried to stop the bus from colliding with a scooty. There were 57 passengers in the bus, there are no casualties and 10-11 are injured, they have been admitted to a hospital”, said Niharika Semwal, CO Sadar.

Further details are awaited.

