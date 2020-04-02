A student of the Bundelkhand University (BU) in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in a private hostel. In a suicide note recovered from the spot, the 24-year-old mentioned that he ended his life due to his parents were not sending him enough money to meet his expenses.

Kapil Joshi was a student of Bundelkhand University and a resident of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. He was the first-year student of BBA (Tourism) and was staying as a paying guest in a home in Shivaji Nagar near the University campus since July 2019.

On Wednesday morning, the deceased’s landlord went to his room to give him breakfast and found him hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet. He immediately informed the police.

Parmendra Singh, University chowki in-charge said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and police have informed his father, who works as a principal in a government school.

“Kapil’s father said he is trying to get the permit to come to Jhansi despite the lockdown. He said he would come as soon as he gets the necessary permission. The body has been kept in the mortuary,” the official stated.

Head of BU’s tourism and hotel management department, Sunil Kabiya, said Joshi was an introvert and did not interact much with other students.