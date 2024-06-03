Uttar Pradesh all set for counting of votes on Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is all set for the counting of votes on Tuesday.

The fate of 851 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, his 11 ministerial colleagues, 4 UP Ministers and 11 state legislators would be decided in the crucial counting of votes tomorrow.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj and his wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad from Nagina Lok Sabha seat are among the key opposition leaders whose fate too will be decided on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Among the total candidates in the fray 80 are women. Polling in all 80 seats was completed in seven phases. The counting will begin at 8 am tomorrow.

Amid three tier security cover, all arrangements for smooth conduct of counting of votes polled in the EVMs have been completed.

State Chief Electoral Officer( CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Monday that the counting of votes for Lok Sabha General will take place at 81 counting centers in 75 districts of the state on Tuesday.

The CEO said that in order to monitor the counting process, 179 Central observers have been deployed by the Election Commission of India. While 15 observers have been allotted one assembly segment each, 104 observers have been allotted two assembly segments each and 60 observers have been allotted 3 assembly segments each.

He said that counting of votes in 80 Lok Sabha constituencies will be done by 80 Returning Officers (ROs) and 1581 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

The counting of votes of Dadraul (Shahjahanpur), Lucknow East (Lucknow), Gansadi (Balrampur) and Duddhi (SC) assembly segments of Sonbhadra district will be completed by 4 Returning Officers and 26 Assistant Returning Officers.

All vote counting and sealing proceedings will be done under CCTV surveillance, the CEO said.

DGP Prashant Kumar told media persons here on Monday that around one lakh state police personnel along with 145 companies of Central forces and 102 companies of PAC have been deployed at the counting centres to maintain law and order.

The DGP warned that fake news circulated on social media or spreading rumours will be dealt with strictly and the UP police will minutely monitor the social media.

The Union Ministers in the fray from Uttar Pradesh include Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Smriti Irani from Amethi, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma from Jalaun, Professor SP Singh Baghel from Agra, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary from Maharajganj, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli, Anupriya Patel from Mirzapur, Sanjeev Baliyan from Muzaffarnagar, Ajay Mishra Teni from Lakhimpur Kheri, Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj, and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur.

The four Uttar Pradesh Ministers in the fray are PWD Minister Jitin Prasad from Pilibhit, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri, Minister of state for Revenue Anoop Pradhan from Hathras and Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli.

Jaiveer Singh and Anoop Pradhan are members of the Legislative Assembly, while Dinesh Pratap Singh and Jitin Prasad are members of the Legislative Council.