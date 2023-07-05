Urinating on tribal: Mayawati wants MP to invoke NSA against accused

Strongly reacting to the incident where a man was accused of urinating on a tribal youth in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, BSP President Mayawati demanded strict action against the culprit.

Mayawati said that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) should be imposed on Pravesh Shukla, the accused, and his property should be seized and demolished.

Raising the issue through a tweet on Wednesday, she called the incident of urinating on a tribal/Dalit youth by the accused, who is said to be a local leader in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, shameful. “No matter how much you condemn this inhuman act, it is less. It is sad to note that the state government woke up to the incident only after its video went viral,” she added.

The BSP chief further said that the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should not only impose NSA against the criminal but should also confiscate and demolish his property. Such incidents are an embarrassment for everyone”.

The accused youth, Pravesh Shukla, is reported to be an active worker of BJP. The video of his indulging in the shameful act is about nine days old. It is being reported that the accused was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.