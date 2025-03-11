UPSC CMS 2025 registration ends TODAY! Here’s how you can apply in the last minute

If you’re planning to appear for the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2025 exam, today (March 11) is your last chance to apply!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window at 6 PM sharp. To avoid last-minute technical issues, candidates should apply as soon as possible by visiting the official website upsconline (dot) gov (dot) in.

Key dates to remember

– Final Date of Receipt of Application: 15th March, 2025 (until 6 PM)

– Date and Time of Exam: 20th July, 2025

– Admit Card Dissemination: Last working day of the week before the examination

e-Admit Card will be downloaded from the website of UPSC. Physical admit cards will not be dispatched. Do remember to enter a valid email ID during the time of registration because UPSC may deliver crucial notifications in electronic mode.

How to fill UPSC CMS 2025 application form

1. Visit upsconline (dot) gov (dot) in (https://upsconline.gov.in/).

2. Click on ‘OTR Exams of UPSC and Online Application.’

3. If not already done, register through the One Time Registration (OTR).

4. Log in using your credentials and fill the application form.

5. Scan documents and deposit the application fee.

6. Click on ‘Submit’ and preserve the print copy for reference.

What’s the application fee?

– Female/SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Nil

– General/OBC and Other Categories: Rs 200

– Payment Mode: Debit/Credit Card (Visa/Master/RuPay), UPI

The candidates should be eligible for the UPSC CMS 2025 examination by:

Having cleared the written and practical portions of the final M.B.B.S. examination.

Being below 32 years of age as of August 1, 2025 (born on or after August 2, 1993).

For Medical Officers of General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the age limit is 35 years.

Once registration is done, candidates can wait for the UPSC website for updates on the admit card and exam details. With the exam on July 20, preparation time has finally arrived!

For details and application, visit upsconline (dot) gov (dot) in.