The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the Civil Services 2022 exam results. To the surprise of everyone, this year too women dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

Last year, Shruti Sharma had secured all India Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam. All the top three positions were secured by women – Ankita Agarwal had secured AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh got rank 3.

Candidates who appeared for the personality test can check their results at the official website – upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022, and the results were released on June 22. The main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews concluded on May 18.