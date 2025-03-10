TSPSC Group 1 result 2025 declared: Know your scores and next steps

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) declared the TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025 on today. Candidates who took the examination (Notification No. 02/2024) can now view the results on the official website of the commission tspsc (dot) gov (dot) in.

Important points of TSPSC Group 1 results 2025

– Exam Notice: No. 02/2024

– Number of Vacancies: 563

– Mains Exam Dates: October 21 to October 21, 2024

– Timing of Exam: 2 PM to 5 PM

– Number of Papers: 7 (Descriptive)

– Candidates Appeared: 21,093

The commission will shortly upload paper-wise marks in individual candidate logins, and a provisional marks list will be made available on the official website.

How to check TSPSC Group 1 results 2025

Candidates can check their results following these easy steps:

1: Go to the official website: tspsc.gov.in.

2: Click on the “TSPSC Group 1 Result 2025” link on the homepage.

3: Provide your roll number and other necessary credentials.

4: Your result will appear on the screen.

5: Save and download the result for later use.

In case candidates are not content with their marks, they can opt for recounting of marks. The procedure is as follows:

Window for Applying: March 10 to March 24 (up to 5 PM)

Mode of Application: Online through TSPSC portal

Fee: ₹1000 per paper

The candidates should log in to the TSPSC website, provide their details, and submit the recount request within the stipulated deadline.

Upcoming TSPSC result dates

Other than Group 1, TSPSC has scheduled the results of other categories for the following days:

10th March: Group 1 Provisional marks

11th March: General rank list for Group 2

14th March: General rank list for Group 3

17th March: Hostel Welfare Officer Final result

19th March: Extension Officer Final result

What’s next after the results?

With the declaration of Group 1 results, the last phase of recruitment will commence. The subsequent steps in the selection process are:

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates will be invited for verification of certificates.

Interview Round: The last phase of selection prior to appointment.

TSPSC is also likely to release more details of Group 2, Group 3, and other recruitment procedures in the near future.

For the latest news, candidates are requested to check tspsc.gov.in.

All the best to all the candidates!