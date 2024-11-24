LG approves posting of 232 GDMOs in different hospitals in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the posting of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO-Doctors) in different hospitals of the Delhi government as per their vacancy positions.

These doctors were appointed by Union Public Service Commission as a result of concerted exercises to fill vacant positions, following Saxena’s directions after taking over, the LG office said on Sunday.

Appointed as Group ‘A’ officers, their postings have been done through the NCSSA and they will be placed at various hospitals including Lok Nayak, Raja Harish Chandra, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospitals etc and various other CDMO offices, it said.

The LG’s office said it is expected that these appointments will bring relief to situations caused due to “inordinate delays over the past many years in appointment of permanent doctors, with the AAP government focusing on appointments on contractual basis in an adhoc manner”.