UPSC aspirants’ death: BJP stages protest in Delhi; ‘fight will go on until culprits punished,’ says Sachdeva

The BJP workers in Delhi on Monday staged a demonstration near the office of the Aam Aadmi Party, demanding the resignation of the Arvind Kejriwal government in protest against the alleged criminal negligence of the state government’s Jal Board, Municipal Corporation and Fire Services in connection with the tragic incident in an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre which claimed lives of three civil services aspirants.

Scores of BJP workers led by state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva advanced towards the AAP office, however, they were stopped by the Delhi Police. Several activists were detained, but later released after a warning.

Sachdeva, in his address at the protest, alleged that the AAP government is responsible for the death of three innocents in Rajinder Nagar.

He said that both the MLA and the Municipal Councilor of the area belong to the AAP, and questioned as to who else was responsible behind the tragedy if not the party.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that if the state government had woken up after the incident in Mukherjee Nagar, perhaps the present incident in Old Rajinder Nagar would not have taken place.

Sachdeva claimed that the 30 students who escaped from the place themselves said that they couldn’t even think about how they managed to survive because within seconds, the water was up to their waists, he added.

The BJP leader added that AAP leaders are now trying to put the blame on officials for their mistakes, and added that if the officials are not listening to the leaders of the party in power, then it clearly means that its leaders are also involved in corruption, Sachdeva alleged.

He added that BJP’s fight against the alleged corrupt system of the Delhi government will continue, and the party will also take up the same at Rajghat on Tuesday.

The BJP Delhi chief further alleged that any department of the Delhi government — be it Jal Board, Fire Service, Municipal Corporation, or government machinery — which is guilty of this incident, should face strict action.

“Until the culprits of this entire incident are punished, the BJP will continue to be the voice of the people of Delhi.” Sachdeva added.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia who was also present at the protest, alleged that a whole system of corruption is prevailing in Delhi, and demanded immediate dissolution of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation.