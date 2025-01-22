UP’s ‘Mahakumbh’ tableau to shine on Kartavya Path on Republic Day

This year, the Uttar Pradesh tableau on Kartavya Path will showcase the theme “Mahakumbh 2025: Golden India — Heritage and Development.”

It will celebrate the Mahakumbh, a UNESCO-recognised event, depicting the divine spectacle at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati in Prayagraj, the largest gathering of humanity on Earth.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025, one of the most significant global events, represents a confluence of spirituality, heritage, development, and digital progress. This theme is central to the tableau’s design.

Advertisement

At its forefront stands a grand, forward-leaning replica of the ‘Amrit Kalash,’ symbolising the flow of divine nectar (Amritdhara). Surrounding it, scenes of saints and sages blowing conches, meditating, and sipping holy water, along with devotees taking ritualistic dips at the confluence, bring to life the spiritual essence of the event. Visitors from across the globe will witness this unprecedented gathering under the leadership of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The tableau’s trailer panel will showcase murals and LED screens portraying Akharas and devotees participating in the Amrit Snan (royal bath). The centerpiece of the tableau will depict the mythological tale of Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), emphasising Mahakumbh’s historical and spiritual significance.

The rear section will feature representations of the 14 divine treasures (ratnas) that emerged from the churning, including Halahal poison, Kamdhenu cow, Uchhai Shrava horse, Airavat elephant, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Lakshmi, Varuni, the Moon, Parijat tree, Shankh, Dhanvantari, and Amrit (nectar).

Additionally, the tableau will highlight the advanced technology, management, and digitisation being employed for the organisation of Mahakumbh 2025.

A prominent feature will be the high-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), exemplifying crowd management and security excellence. Live visuals of the Akhara processions for the Mahakumbh festival bath will also be broadcast via LED screens, adding a dynamic and immersive dimension to the presentation.