MeitY & UNESCO to host third AI readiness consultation in Hyderabad

The UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Ikigai Law as the implementing partner, will be organizing a stakeholder consultation on the AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) in India.

This event will take place on Tuesday, at 1:30 pm, at T-Works in Hyderabad.

A key segment of the event is a fireside chat on the IndiaAI Mission, featuring Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission, and Additional Secretary, MeitY.

The event will also include a panel discussion on “Shaping Ethics in AI Governance: Government and Multilateral Perspectives”, with participation from senior officials representing the MeitY, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Amrita University, UNESCO, and the Government of Telangana.

Participants will also engage in four thematic breakout groups on governance, workforce readiness, infrastructure, and use cases, facilitating deeper dialogue and input on key dimensions of India’s AI readiness.

This is the third of five multi-stakeholder consultations under the AI RAM initiative by UNESCO and MeitY, following earlier sessions in New Delhi and Bangalore. Aimed at shaping an India-specific AI policy report, the initiative focuses on mapping strengths and opportunities in the ethical AI ecosystem.

Open to policymakers, technologists, academia, and practitioners, this consultation is an opportunity to help shape a responsible, future-ready AI roadmap for the country.

This initiative comes at a pivotal time as India rolls out its ambitious INDIAai Mission, backed by over Rs 10,000 crore in funding. At its core is the Safe and Trusted AI pillar, reinforcing the Government of India’s commitment to ethical, accountable, and secure AI development.

By advancing indigenous frameworks, governance tools, and self-assessment guidelines, the mission seeks to empower innovators and make the benefits of AI accessible across sectors.