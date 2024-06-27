UP’s Kukrail riverfront to match Sabarmati’s banks in Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated efforts to create a picturesque and modern riverfront along the banks of the Kukrail river in Lucknow, made in a similar manner on river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, following the Kukrail river’s revival.

Last year, a dedicated committee conducted a site inspection and tour of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. The development of the Kukrail riverfront will be overseen by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. To facilitate this, the Municipal Corporation has prepared a draft for the formation of a SPV which will be in the name of Lucknow Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd.

Officials here said on Thursday that the consultant is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the development of the riverfront along the Kukrail River, and it will soon be presented to the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Following his instructions, departments have been tasked with making the Kukrail river clean, and pollution-free. The objective is to prevent dirty drains from flowing into the Kukrail, beautify the riverbanks, develop the site, and create a green belt.

To make the Kukrail River pollution-free and revive it, the Chief Minister instructed the interception of 39 drains that flow into the river. In the first phase, work on tapping 17 drains is 95 per cent complete. The interception of 12 drains is ongoing and will be completed by the end of this month.

In the second phase, 22 drains will be tapped to prevent 6 MLD of untreated sewage from entering the Kukrail River. In the third phase, to maintain a minimum water flow, a 40 MLD capacity STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) will be built to release treated effluent upstream into the Kukrail River. After demolishing illegal constructions on municipal land in Akbarnagar, the STP will be built on a 1.50-hectare plot.

To ensure a continuous supply of water to the Kukrail river, ponds will be built to revive the river’s water sources and bodies within the forest area. In rural areas, the Rural Development Department and the Lucknow Development Authority are working to revive water sources and bodies.

The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) has proposed releasing water into the river from a 40 MLD STP. Additionally, the Irrigation Department will provide approximately 5 to 15 cusecs of water from the Sharda Nagar channel.