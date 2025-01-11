UP’s brand ODOP makes a global impact: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state’s One District One Product (ODOP) items are making a global impact.

CM Yogi made the remark while inaugurating the Khadi Mahotsav 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

The week-long festival showcases the artistic talents of Khadi and handloom artists from across the country. CM Yogi personally visited each stall, interacted with the artisans, and gathered information about their products.

Addressing the gathering, he described Khadi as a symbol of India’s self-respect and self-reliance.

Emphasising the importance of Khadi, CM Yogi said that it is more than just a fabric as it represents India’s self-respect. He recalled how Mahatma Gandhi transformed Khadi into a movement that played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle. The spinning wheel, he added, was not just a source of employment but also an integral part of the national movement.

CM Yogi highlighted how Khadi has evolved over time from manual spinning wheels to modern solar and electric variants, emphasising its continued relevance in society today.

Highlighting the importance of honey production, the Chief Minister stated that it is not only a profitable business but also enhances the productivity of oilseed crops. He emphasised that bees contribute to both the quality and quantity of crop yields.

CM Yogi lauded the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, calling it the pride of Uttar Pradesh. He noted how each district’s signature product has gained recognition not only nationally but also internationally.

The Chief Minister highlighted how Uttar Pradesh has effectively implemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” initiative, empowering the local economy while encouraging handicrafts and entrepreneurship. He also praised the diverse craftsmanship of various districts, especially in textiles and handicrafts.

CM Yogi emphasised the state government’s efforts in ensuring market access for Khadi, clay art, and other indigenous products. He encouraged beneficiaries who received solar-powered charkhas and electric pottery wheels to save a portion of their earnings and inspire others towards self-reliance.

Calling it a “chain of self-reliance,” CM Yogi proudly stated that the Khadi sector alone has generated employment for over 3.5 lakh people in the past seven years.

CM Yogi stressed the growing preference for indigenous products during festivals, replacing foreign goods. He pointed out how in the past, festivals were celebrated with imported goods, including hazardous products from China, which even caused health issues among children. The Chief Minister remarked that local products not only offer a safer alternative but also create job opportunities and contribute to India’s economic growth.

Describing the Khadi Mahotsav as a significant platform, the Chief Minister stated that the festival offers artists, weavers, and entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their skills and learn new techniques.

He highlighted that the event not only promotes Khadi and Village Industries but also brings together artists and entrepreneurs from across the country. Referring to the growing global demand for Khadi, the Chief Minister described it as a symbol of India’s cultural heritage.

He emphasised that Khadi and handloom products are environment-friendly and are gaining popularity in modern fashion trends.

CM Yogi expressed his happiness, stating that more than 240 stalls have been set up by the Khadi and Village Industries at the Mahakumbh, with the aim of promoting Khadi.

He mentioned that Khadi clothes provide warmth during cold weather, while the same fabric keeps the body cool in summer, emphasising the versatility of Khadi in meeting seasonal needs.

He further announced that similar exhibitions of Khadi and handicrafts will be organised in other parts of the state following the success of this festival.