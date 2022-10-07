UP: Yogi instructs officials to conduct relief operations for affected people amid heavy rains

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials of the districts affected by heavy rains to conduct relief operations and shift people from the waterlogged areas to safer places.

For the last few days, the state has been experiencing rains in many parts and is also slated to receive heavy rains today following which the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure the effective conduct of the relief work.

Taking to a microblogging site, Chief Minister’s Office added, “CM Yogi has directed the concerned district magistrates of the districts affected by heavy rains to conduct relief work effectively. The Chief Minister said that people should be taken to safer places from waterlogged places.”

CMO further added, “The Chief Minister has directed the officers of Panchayati Raj, Village Development, Urban Development, Medical and Health Department, Animal Husbandry and other departments to be continuously active in the area.”

In view of the continuous rain in the state for the last 48 hours and the possibility of heavy rain in the next 24 hours, Schools and colleges have also been shut by the district administration in many districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rains and thundershowers are “very likely” in most places today.

“Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the West UP on October 7 to 9. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the East UP on October 8,” said the IMD.