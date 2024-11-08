UP women’s panel proposals for women’s safety

Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission has given a proposal to prevent crimes against women in the state and protect them from bad touch and other harassment. Under the proposal, now male tailors in the state will not be able to take measurements of women to stitch their clothes. For this, a female tailor will have to be hired. At the same time, it has been proposed to have a separate female trainer for women in the gym also.

Commission Chairperson Babita Chauhan said here on Friday that this proposal will prove important for the safety of women and their employment. “My request is that there should be only female trainers for women in the gym and only female tailors to take the measurements of women,” she said.

She said that earlier there used to be only female employees in beauty parlours but now there are also male employees. ” Even bridal makeup today is being done by male employees. All I want is that if any woman wants to avail the services of a male employee in the parlour then she will have to give this in writing,” she added.

The women Commission has also proposed that verification of parlours, gyms and tailors of male employees should be done by the police. She said that this proposal has been supported by all the members of the Commission. In a meeting of the Commission held on October 28, regarding the safety of women and protection of their rights, all the District Magistrates were instructed to ensure the safety and respect of women and girls at women’s gyms, yoga centers, schools, theater arts centers, boutique centers and coaching centers. Instructions were given to ensure this. It was decided in the meeting that it is mandatory to have female trainers in women’s gyms and yoga centers. Besides, women’s gym should also be verified. CCTV should be active in such centers and candidates should be allowed entry only after seeing the identity card.

The Commission directed that it is mandatory to have female security personnel or female teachers in school buses. There should be provision for women dance trainers and CCTV in theater arts centres. There should be only a female tailor to take measurements of women’s clothes at the boutique centre. It is mandatory to have CCTV and washroom facilities at the coaching centre. It is necessary to have women employees at the sales points of women’s apparel.