UP Vigilance raids residences of five officers of C&DS in DA case

A vigilance team raided the premises of officers of C&DS (Construction and Design Services), a unit of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, in connection with a case of disproportionate assets in Lucknow.

The team on Tuesday morning reached the residences of the five officers simultaneously.

According to sources, the vigilance team conducted raids in Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, and Vikas Nagar of the state capital.

So far, 11 cases have been registered on the matter. The Vigilance team raided the premises of Assistant Engineer and Project Manager Raghavendra Kumar Gupta, Superintending Engineer (Chief) Satyaveer Singh Chauhan, Superintending Engineer Ajay Rastogi, Project Manager and Assistant Engineer Kamal Kumar Kharbanda and Assistant Engineer and Project Manager Krishna Kumar Patel.

Details about the raids have yet to be disclosed by the officials.