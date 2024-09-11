UP transformed from investment drought to flooded market since 2017: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a state facing investment drought to a prime investment destination since 2017, owing to rule of law, investment-friendly policies, and a business-friendly atmosphere in the state, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

CM Adityanath made the remark at a joint press conference which he held along with Union Minister of IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnav on the sidelines of the inauguration of Semicon India 2024.

Adityanth remarked: “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was not seen as a desirable investment destination. However, due to a shift in perception, the state now attracts significant investments. Uttar Pradesh today has the rule of law, investment-friendly policies, and a business-friendly atmosphere. As a result, everyone now wants to invest in Uttar Pradesh.”

Highlighting the transformation in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, the CM said, “When we were planning the Investors Summit in 2017, it was projected that only up to Rs 20,000 crore in investment could be achieved. However, last year, the Global Investors Summit attracted investment proposals totaling Rs 40 lakh crore.”

He added, “As of February this year, we have successfully brought investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore to fruition. This underscores the significant improvement in Uttar Pradesh’s work culture and investment environment.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that significant efforts over the past seven years have transformed Uttar Pradesh into an investment-friendly state. “Today, we address every investor’s issue within a set timeframe. The investment process has been streamlined through the online portal ‘Nivesh Mitra’. While there were previous discussions about a single-window system, we have implemented it effectively. Investors no longer need to worry about their incentives, as all processes are handled online.”

He also highlighted the implementation of the Semiconductor Policy 2024 in Uttar Pradesh, which is designed to facilitate and ease the path for investors.