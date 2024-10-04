UP Tourism to enhance eco-tourism opportunities at Udhaila Lake in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is set to become a hub for ecotourism, drawing visitors from across the globe. The state Eco Tourism Development Board has initiated a development project to enhance tourist facilities around Udhaila Lake in Milkipur, with a budget allocation of nearly Rs 4 crore. This was announced by state Minister Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, here on Friday.

Udhaila Lake is a known destination for migratory birds. To enhance the arrival of travellers and photographers at the nature’s attraction, the board has approved Rs 3.81 crore for the development of tourist facilities. The planned amenities include a kids’ play area, ghats, canteen, cottages, parking, entrance gate, guard room, ticket counter, a viewing mound, and a nature trail.

“Uttar Pradesh is rapidly gaining prominence on the global tourism map. From January to June this year, around 330 million tourists visited the state, with 110 million visiting Ayodhya alone. The Department of Tourism aims to expand beyond religious and spiritual tourism, with a focus on attracting tourists through ecotourism, rural tourism, and other emerging forms of travel,” said the minister.

Advertisement

Singh also stated that the aim is to offer unique and memorable experiences to tourists visiting the state. This includes developing essential facilities at tourism destinations and enhancing ecotourism infrastructure as part of a broader initiative to boost the state’s tourism appeal.