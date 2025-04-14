Kalash installed atop Ram temple in Ayodhya

The construction of the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya marked a significant milestone on Monday with the installation of the ‘Kalash’ atop the temple.

The sacred ritual, performed with full Vedic traditions in the presence of Brahmins, began at 9:15 am and concluded at 10:30 am. A wave of devotion and celebration swept through Ayodhya as residents hailed the moment as truly historic.

Advertisement

General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said a significant milestone in the temple’s construction was achieved on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi and the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. “The next phase will see the installation of the ‘dhwajdand’ on the temple’s main shikhar (peak). The overall construction work is progressing steadily,” he stated.

Advertisement

Sharing his feelings on this achievement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the construction of the Ram Mandir stands as a powerful symbol of not just spiritual devotion, but also cultural and social harmony. He emphasized that the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya reflects the collective faith and unwavering resolve of the people of India and will serve to reinforce India’s Sanatan values on the global stage.

The chief minister lauded the Trust and all individuals contributing to the construction, calling it a defining step toward building a ‘New India’. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to transforming Ayodhya into a world-class spiritual and tourism destination. Infrastructure projects encompassing road, rail, and air connectivity are being rapidly developed, alongside expanded amenities for pilgrims and visitors.

Champat Rai shared that the construction machinery would now be removed from the temple premises, marking a significant shift in the phase of development. He further informed that the consecration of idols in the temples of Raja Ram, Parakota, and the Saptarishis on the first floor will commence shortly. The timely progress of the construction has filled devotees with a deep sense of joy and enthusiasm.