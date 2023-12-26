UP to adopt Green Hydrogen Policy soon

In view of the climate change, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to implement the Green Hydrogen Policy to encourage clean and green energy production sources in Uttar Pradesh.

While reviewing the draft policy at a meeting here on Monday, he said that before finalizing the policy, stakeholders working in this sector should also be consulted so that investors and users can get maximum benefits from it.

The Chief Minister said that green hydrogen, being a clean energy, helps achieve the target of net zero and must be encouraged.

Instructions were also given to encourage the firms working in the green hydrogen sector by giving them maximum incentives.

Companies setting up units should be provided benefits like availability of land, exemption from stamp duty and electricity duty, capital and interest subsidy, attractive incentives, etc.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to study the related policies of various states before finalizing the policy.