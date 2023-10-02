UP man kills wife after she refuses to transfer her ancestral land in his name

A man killed his wife here after she refused to transfer land given to her by her ancestors in his name.

The police said that Akhilesh (27), a local of Kotwali police station’s Nehru Nagar neighborhood in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, was detained on Sunday.

Akhilesh wanted Aarti (24), the victim, to transfer four acres of land in his name after her maternal grandparents gave it to her. According to Lalitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq, Aarti refused from doing so.

On Saturday evening, Akhilesh telephoned his relatives to transfer the land in his name, but the issue went awry. He was so angry that he struck Aarti on Saturday night with the iron tawa, resulting in her death, according to the Superintendent of Police. The SP said that the police were informed about the incident and reached the spot, where the body was sent for a post-mortem.

Advertisement

The accused was arrested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in another crime-related incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man died on Sunday after being allegedly assaulted by his neighbours, whom he had accused of molesting his daughter, according to the police. According to the police, the girl noticed that some men were taking her pictures from a terrace of the family’s house and making indecent remarks at her. When the victim Salim heard about the incident, he sent his son out to the neighbour’s house to investigate the matter. Instead of being apologetic and going away, the accused armed with lathis and sticks barged into Salim’s house and started beating up the family members. They thrashed Salim , following which he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The incident took place in Rathgavan village under the Jawan police station area on Saturday when Salim’s daughter was sweeping and cleaning the roof of their house.