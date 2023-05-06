UP makes important changes in IGRS portal

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has made some important changes in the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal to make it more effective in terms of timely and transparent disposal of people’s complaints.

Now only 10 complaints can be made from one mobile number in a month. Earlier, people could make 50 complaints from one mobile number, many of which were found to be false.

The new system will expedite prompt disposal of complaints within the given time on the one hand and prevent people from providing wrong information on the other, officials here on Saturday said.

The amendments have been made after discussions and feedback received from other districts including Kanpur (town), Ayodhya and Pilibhit. A presentation related to this has been given before Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

The profile details of officers of district and subordinate levels will be modified or verified every month by DM, Police Commissioner, SSP, SP office as per the requirement. In addition, the process of computing default references for ranking has also been changed.