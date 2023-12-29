UP: Maharishi Valmiki International Airport sets a new standard of excellence

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 1462.97 crore, boasts of the state-of-the-art facilities that echo the splendor of Ayodhya’s Treta Yuga heritage. This advancement is set to bring about a comprehensive transformation in Ayodhya.

Remarkably, Ayodhya has experienced a resurgence after centuries, rapidly progressing towards the restoration of its ancient glory. This revival is credited to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the adept execution by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30. The architecture and design of this airport are quite unique. It is entirely inspired by the life of Lord Rama and developed based on the ‘Nagara Style’.

Officials here on Friday said the airport, equipped with all modern amenities, features two distinct types of mural plaques in its decoration, namely Daivik and Khandika plaques. In addition to this, a wall mural dedicated to Lord Hanuman has also been installed. It depicts the entire journey of Lord Hanuman.

It is noteworthy that from January 11, 2024, there will be daily operation of three flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. Additionally, on January 6, the first flight between Delhi and Ayodhya will take off.

After the commencement of initial operations, the process of operating international flights from this airport will begin, and subsequently, Ayodhya will be directly connected to the global circuit, marking a moment of pride.