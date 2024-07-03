UP: Judicial probe into Hathras stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced to set up a Judicial Commission to investigate Tuesday’s stampede in Hathras in which 121 people were killed.

The judicial enquiry will be headed by a retired High Court judge along with retired senior Civil and police officers.

The CM announced this at a press conference here after meeting the officials and injured people.

He also did not rule out the conspiracy behind the incident which forced the government to go for a Judicial enquiry.

The CM slammed Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for his statement.

“Such people always try to do politics. Everyone knows who clicked photos with Bhole Baba andcwho gave political support to him,” he revealed.

He said the Sevadars fled from the scene after the incident which gave enough evidence that it could be a conspiracy as in a religious congregation, the devotees are always disciplined.

When asked why the Baba was not named in the FIR, the CM said that in the initial stage the people who took permission for the function were named in the FIR and more names will be added soon.

The CM also announced that the children of the affected families would be given free education by the government along with scholarships.

He said the family of the deceased would be given Rs 4 lakh ( Rs 2 lakh by the Centre and Rs 2 lakh by the state) as compensation and the injured would get Rs one lakh.