UP & Japan’s Yamanashi province to collaborate on industrial cooperation, tourism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the Governor of Japan’s Yamanashi Province, Kotaro Nagasaki, highlighting India and Japan’s centuries-old friendship rooted in cultural, strategic, and economic cooperation.

He emphasised Prime Minister Modi’s global message of peace inspired by Lord Buddha and the strong ties forged with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, elevating bilateral relations.

CM Adityanath on Monday evening reaffirmed the state’s commitment to collaboration with Japanese companies, noting Japan’s pivotal role as a partner in the Global Investors Summit 2023.

An MoU was signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and Yamanashi Prefecture (Japan) in the field of Industrial Cooperation, Tourism and Vocational Education at the official residence of the chief minister, where he was present.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of the Governor’s Policy Planning Bureau of Yamanashi Province, Junichi Ishidera, exchanged the papers.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the MoU between Uttar Pradesh and Japan reflects Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to fostering collaboration with Quad nations based on shared democratic values. Over 1,400 Japanese companies currently operate in India, including seven major firms active in Uttar Pradesh, such as Honda Motors, Yamaha Motors, and Mitsui Technologies.

With bilateral trade reaching USD 22.85 billion in FY 2023-24 — exports worth USD 17.69 billion from Japan and USD 5.15 billion from India — economic cooperation between India and Japan remains robust. CM Adityanath emphasised Uttar Pradesh’s “unlimited potential” and expressed confidence that this MoU will further strengthen India-Japan relations.

On cultural ties, he emphasised the historic connections between Japan and India, particularly through Buddhism. Key Buddhist sites like Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Shravasti, and Kushinagar have been integrated into a dedicated Buddhist Circuit.

The CM invited the Japanese delegation to visit these significant locations to experience their rich heritage firsthand.

On the occasion, Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, highlighted the deep spiritual and historical ties between Yamanashi Prefecture and Uttar Pradesh. He expressed joy over the MoU and affirmed Japan’s commitment to mutual cooperation in areas such as skilled labor development, renewable energy, hydro power, and knowledge and technology exchange.

The Governor emphasised that this collaboration would elevate the strategic relations between India and Japan to new heights. Addressing Chief Minister Adityanath, he invited him to visit Yamanashi Province, referring to Japan as the CM’s “second home”.