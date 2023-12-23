UP is emerging as India’s growth engine: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that riots no longer happen in UP, all is well here. He highlighted that daughters are attending school, and strict actions are being taken against those who violate the law.

Unveiling a 51-feet-tall statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh in Dhakiya, Bilari, the CM stated, “The double-engine government is moving ahead at the speed of the bullet train of development. Uttar Pradesh is becoming the growth engine of the country with its strength and potential.”

Expressing gratitude to the Jat Mahasabha and the Chaudhary Charan Singh Memorial Committee, the CM paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh. The Chief Minister emphasized that Chaudhary Charan Singh possessed a profound understanding of the Indian economy.

“Chaudhary Charan Singh firmly believed that the economic well-being of India is inextricably linked to the prosperity of farmers and that the journey to India’s prosperity traverses through villages and agricultural fields.”

The CM credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing holistic changes that have significantly impacted the lives of farmers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that in the past, governments used to lead while society lagged behind, but now the Chaudhary Charan Singh Memorial and Jat Mahasabha are at the forefront, with the government providing support.

He noted a significant transformation in the lives of farmers over the past nine and a half years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana have played a pivotal role in opening doors to prosperity for farmers.

Highlighting the achievements of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister mentioned that while in the past, MSP was only announced, the current double-engine government has successfully implemented it. Farmers have gained respect through initiatives like Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, with crores of rupees being directly credited to their accounts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant strides in the state’s development, noting the transformation in the sugarcane industry.

“Currently, Uttar Pradesh boasts 120 operational sugar mills, and farmers have received sugarcane payments totaling Rs 2 lakh 25 thousand crore. When the current government assumed office, sugarcane cultivation covered 18 lakh hectares, a figure that has now risen to 29 lakh hectares.”

Solar panels have been distributed to 52,000 farmers. There are plans to increase subsidies for 30,000 farmers this year and a target of 42,000 has been set for the following year.

The government has also provided free tractors to farmers, and the cooperative sugar mill, in line with the vision of Chaudhary Charan Singh, has been successfully revived. This mill operates at full capacity, purchasing sugarcane from farmers in Baghpat and surrounding areas and ensuring prompt payments, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the rapid pace of development in the state, citing the completion of projects like the Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway.

He emphasized the ongoing efforts to construct the Ganga Expressway, connecting Western UP with key cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj. The government is committed to ensuring employment and job opportunities for the youth through the development of industrial clusters, the CM remarked.

He said that the government is going to start air service from Moradabad very soon. Noting the significant exports from the Brass City amounting to over Rs 1500-1600 crore, he credited the double-engine government for providing resources to the people of the state. The government is dedicated to advancing the interests of farmers, youth, and women.

The Chief Minister further said, “Everyone has respect for Chaudhary Charan Singh. Vidur Kuti is being renovated in Bijnor. Lord Ram is being seated in Ayodhya after 500 years.”

He added: “People who are doing anti-constitutional work, making fun of people holding constitutional posts, making videos of the Vice President, the public will punish them.”

“Insulting the Constitution is an insult to Baba Saheb. Now the public will not tolerate the insult of Baba Saheb. We work for the security and constitution of India. The Modi government at the Center is working for the unity and integrity of the country.”