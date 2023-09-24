UP has immense possibilities, invest here: Yogi urges investors

Uttar Pradesh is a state of immense possibilities in various sectors, including infrastructure, road connectivity, metro, air connectivity, waterways, logistics and sports, the chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, said on Sunday.

Speaking at a business conclave with representatives of various companies participating in the MotoGP India being held at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Adityanath urged the investors to invest in the state as it also has a sizeable population of youth to further their investments.

The CM said, “Uttar Pradesh is moving forward as an excellent destination for investment in the country. Therefore, today I invite all the stakeholders, organizers, and other dignitaries from this field, who are eager to invest in MotoGP, to take advantage of the possibilities in Uttar Pradesh. The state is not only a big market for events, like MotoGP, but it is also home to a large population of youth.

Advertisement

He also assured the representatives of the companies that the Uttar Pradesh government will provide all kinds of security and facilities to the investors.

Describing the organizing of MotoGP in Uttar Pradesh as an encouraging event, Adityanath said the state is not only the most populous state of India, but also one of the fastest-growing economies and the youngest state in the country with 56 per cent of the total population being in the working-age group.

He said, “There is great potential in the sports sector and therefore, both the central and state governments are focusing on this sector. We are trying to develop the sports sector in Uttar Pradesh and are making every possible effort to organize such events. It is heartening to note that so far more than one lakh tickets have been sold for MotoGP 2023.

“The MotoGP race event is a centre of attraction for the global automobile industry. Our government will work with full commitment to encourage investment in the automobile sector in the state and in the country through this event. Buddh International Circuit was developed by the state government in 2011. With this event, the many possibilities within the state were presented to you through a short film. You must have seen what possibilities there are in Uttar Pradesh.”

Adityanath said that the area where this MotoGP event is being organized is the same sector where there is the junction of two important freight corridors of India (Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor). He pointed out that work has been done to rapidly advance the programmes for dedicated freight corridors as well as logistics and transport hubs.

Adityanath also highlighted the other megaprojects in the state, like the construction of the international airport at Noida, the development of inland waterways in the state, the Atal Industrial Infrastructure, and the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan in which UP is one of the leading states in the country.

The CM also mentioned his government’s efforts to restore law and order and create an environment of security within the state.

Referring to the efforts of the government to encourage sports and players in the state, Adityanath mentioned about the world-class cricket stadium that the prime minister inaugurated on Saturday. He said the state will construct a stadium in every district and mini stadium at the block level with the help of the Centre. He also said playgrounds will be developed and expanded along with open gyms in every gram panchayat.