UP govt transfers 17 IPS officers, appoints new SPs in 8 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 17 IPS officers and appointed new SPs in 8 districts.

According to officials, with ADG Establishment Sanjay Singhal relieved for central deputation, Aligarh Range IG Shalabh Mathur has been appointed as IG Establishment.

Apart from this, police chiefs of Jhansi, Sonbhadra, Unnao, Auraiya, Mahoba, Shahjahanpur, Rae Bareli, and Sambhal districts have also been shuffled.

Prabhakar Choudhary, DIG Establishment at DGP Headquarters, has been appointed the DIG of Aligarh Range. Rajesh S, Jhansi SSP, has been transferred as the SP of Shahjahanpur. Sudha Singh, currently with the 47th Battalion PAC based in Ghaziabad, has been appointed the SSP of Jhansi. Dr Yashveer Singh, SP of Sonbhadra, has been transferred as the SP of Rae Bareli.

Siddharth Shankar Meena, SP of Unnao, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj Police Commissionerate. Charu Nigam, SP of Auraiya, has been transferred to the 47th PAC. Aparna Gupta, SP of Mahoba, has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Police Commissionerate.

Ashok Kumar Meena, SP of Shahjahanpur, has been transferred as the SP of Sonbhadra. Deepak Bhukar, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj Commissionerate, has been appointed SP of Unnao. Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, SP of Sambhal, has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj Commissionerate.

Gorakhpur ASP City Krishna Kumar has been made the SP of Sambhal. Abhijit R Shanker, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Police Commissionerate, has been appointed SP of Auraiy. Aligarh ASP Rural Palash Bansal has been appointed SP of Mahoba. Kushinagar ASP Abhinav Tyagi has been made ASP City of Gorakhpur. Aligarh Assistant Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain has been appointed ASP Rural In-charge in Aligarh.

Meanwhile, Rae Bareli SP Abhishek Kumar Aggarwal has been removed following complaints and appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in Agra Police Commissionerate. This move follows a court-ordered investigation by the DGP Headquarters into allegations of harassment of a taxi driver. Recent issues, including a case of a young man being falsely implicated in a robbery, have also raised concerns about the Rae Bareli Police’s working style.