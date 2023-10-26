UP govt to restore birthplace of Lord Ram’s sons in Bithoor

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon start the work of restoration and conservation of historical and religious sites, including the sage Valmiki Ashram in Kanpur’s Bithoor, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram’s sons Lav and Kush.

The restoration of the Ashram, for which the government has allocated Rs 1.52 crore, will be done by an agency that is finalised through e-tendering.

Agencies applying for this project will have to deposit an amount of Rs 3.12 lakh.

Other sites selected by the government’s archaeology department include Raja Sitaram Mahal (Mathura) and Rasik Bihari Temple in Shivrajpur (Fatehpur).

The renovation of Raja Sitaram Mahal of Mathura is estimated to cost Rs 1.29 crore and the EMD (earnest money deposit) amount has been fixed at Rs 2.66 lakhs.

Likewise, Rs 1.97 crore is likely to be spent by the state government on the restoration and preservation of Rasik Bihari Temple in Shivrajpur, and the EMD amount for this work has been fixed at Rs 4.04 lakhs.

All three projects will be executed by the selected agencies under the supervision of the archaeology department.

Separate tenders have been issued for all three sites on the e-tender portal.

These tenders will be allocated in two phases — the first phase will involve a technical assessment, followed by a financial assessment.

Agencies will be assigned the work only after they pass both assessments.

The application process for these tenders started on October 23, and the deadline for submission of applications is November 1.

This will be followed by the technical assessment process, which will commence on November 3.

Notably, agencies applying for these projects will have to provide quotations for both the technical and financial assessments in their initial application.

After the assessment process is complete, the selected agencies will be provided with the projects, and they will have 120 days to complete the work assigned to them.