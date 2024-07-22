Uttar Pradesh: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temple on first day of ‘Sawan’

With the ‘Sawan’ month starting on Monday, devotees thronged the temple of Lord Shiva in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

The devotees were seen queueing up to worship Lord Shiva on the first Monday of the holy month of ‘Sawan’.

Prayers were also offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’ Ujjain, on the first Monday of ‘Sawan’ month.

Devotees offered parayers at Baba Nageshwar temple at Naya Ganj in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh today.

Devotees thronged Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar today.

Devotees also offered prayers at Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, on the occasion of ‘Sawan’ month.

As the monsoon blankets the Indian subcontinent in a cool embrace, millions across the country prepare for the month of Sawan, a time revered by Hindus for its spiritual significance and devotion to Lord Shiva.

This sacred month, falling typically between July and August marks a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage, dedicated to the deity of destruction and transformation.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan are symbolic of Shiva’s compassion and benevolence.

During Sawan, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, which are considered auspicious.

Many choose to abstain from consuming grains and eat only fruits, milk, and specific foods permissible during fasting.

The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (a ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples.