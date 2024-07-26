World recognized unwavering valour of Indian soldiers during Kargil War: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the world recognized the indomitable valour and courage of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebration marking the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Surya Auditorium, Central Command, Cantt, he remarked that the Kargil War was imposed on India.

“Pakistan had covertly infiltrated Kashmir, imposing war on India. However, the outcome of the war was determined by our brave soldiers. Despite facing adverse circumstances, no enemy could stand against the valour of our soldiers.”

The CM further stated, “I take immense pride in honouring the courageous women and families who have lost their loved ones in the Kargil War.” He emphasized that India’s global identity is not that of a country that forcefully monopolizes.

CM Yogi highlighted that Indian tradition holds, “Shastrena Rakshite Rashtre Shastra Chinta Pravartate,” meaning that contemplation of ‘shaashtra’ (scriptures) is possible only in a nation safeguarded by arms.

He remarked, “Even when India was a global leader in strength, intelligence, and knowledge, we never initiated aggression. However, when invaders dared to disrupt our peace and goodwill, our brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the motherland.”

CM Yogi stated that the state government consistently supports the brave soldiers who defend the country’s borders. He mentioned that if a soldier is martyred in battle or while safeguarding the border, the state government provides Rs 50 lakh in assistance to their family. Additionally, employment is guaranteed for one family member.

Since 2017, the government has also committed to honouring the memory of martyred soldiers by naming a grand memorial, institute, or road after them in their village, city, or town.

CM Yogi remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can advance the vision of a ‘developed India’ only because the country’s borders are secure today.

On this occasion, CM Yogi honoured the father of Param Vir Chakra winner Captain Manoj Pandey, mother of Rifleman Sunil Jung, mother of Naik Abid Khan, wife of Naik Ramkesh Chandra Yadav, wife of Naik Rajendra Yadav, son of Lance Naik Ashok Kumar Yadav, Brigadier Akhil Kumar Sinha, Colonel Prabhat Ranjan, Colonel Gyanendra Pratap Singh Kaushik, Colonel Kshitij Srivastava, Naik Jitendra Singh and Sepoy Vinod Kumar Dubey.

He also took to Instagram to congratulate the people of the state and honour the valiant warriors of the Indian Army. He wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas,’ a symbol of the indomitable valour, unparalleled bravery, and unmatched courage of the Indian Armed Forces! Salute to the immortal soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to uphold the honour and sovereignty of Mother India! We are proud of the Indian Army’s dedication and spirit of sacrifice. Jai Hind!”.