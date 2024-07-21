UP govt sets up dedicated Country Desks of ‘Invest UP’ to attract FDI

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up three dedicated country desks at ‘Invest UP’ (the investment promotion and facilitation agency of the UP government) to facilitate FDI investments.

These helpdesks are designed to offer tailored support and streamline the investment process for companies from different countries.

This policy aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred investment destination for major global corporations. Invest UP, the state’s premier investment promotion agency, has been nominated as the nodal agency for the implementation and promotion of this policy.

Officials here on Sunday said these country desks have been established to provide comprehensive facilitation of interested investors, including America+ Desk (USA and Canada) with Anil Kumar Sagar, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Dept., as the Country Lead; Europe+ Desk (UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland) with Abhishek Prakash, Secretary, Industrial Development and Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP, as the Country Lead; and Japan+ Desk (Japan and South Korea) with the Additional Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP as the Country Lead.

Additionally, Coordinating Officers and consultants along with Udyami Mitra have been assigned to each of the three country desks with their functions and responsibilities clearly defined.

Each helpdesk will have specific roles and responsibilities to ensure efficient handling of inquiries and investment processes. Country Leads will oversee the overall functioning of the helpdesk, maintain high-level communication with potential investors, and ensure alignment with state policies.

Coordinating Officers will manage day-to-day operations, including handling of investor queries and coordinating with various stakeholders to facilitate the investment process.

Consultants and Udyami Mitras will provide expert advice, risk assessment, and strategic planning to support investors in their decision-making process.

State Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasised the importance of the State’s FDI policy in driving economic growth and creating job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. “The establishment of these country-specific desks reflects our commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment in the state. We aim to leverage the expertise of our dedicated teams to attract significant foreign investments, which, in turn, will catalyse industrial development and economic prosperity in Uttar Pradesh,” he stated.