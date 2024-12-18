UP govt to mark Atal Shatabdi Samaroh from December 19 to 25

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former prime minister, with a grand week-long celebration.

Atal Shatabdi Samaroh will run from December 19 to 25, featuring exhibitions, cultural programs, and tributes to the revered leader.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the centenary celebrations on Thursday at the Sant Gadge Ji Maharaj Auditorium, Sangeet Natak Academy.

Organised jointly by the Department of Culture and the Department of Higher Education, the event, officials said here on Wednesday would include activities like exhibitions, cultural programs, and poetry recitations. Winners of these events will be honoured on December 25, the concluding day of the festivities.

As part of the celebrations, exhibitions will be organised by the UP State Archives and the State Lalit Kala Academy. Dr. Shraddha Shukla, Director of the Lalit Kala Academy, stated that the exhibition would showcase various aspects of Atal Ji’s life, including his roles as an ideal poet, critic, efficient administrator, exemplary politician, and steadfast prime minister. The aim is to inspire both the present and future generations through his remarkable personality. The exhibition will feature over 30-35 paintings created by artists from various districts across the state.

Under the ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’ initiative, Uttar Pradesh will have MoUs with states like Manipur, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh to promote cultural exchange.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Information Department will host an exhibition on good governance at the Sangeet Natak Academy.

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary, the chief minister will pay tribute to him by offering flowers to his statue at Lok Bhavan.

An exhibition showcasing the life and contributions of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be organized at Lok Bhavan on Good Governance Day. The winners of the week-long celebrations will be felicitated on Vajpayee’s 100th birthday.