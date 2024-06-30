UP govt to form team to bring eligible people under relevant schemes

The Uttar Pradesh government’s Social Welfare Department is set to form a transformation team to maximise the reach of its schemes.

Under Chief Minister Yogi’s directives, all departments are consistently working to ensure that the benefits of various public welfare schemes are easily accessible to eligible individuals.

The transformation team will assess the current status of various schemes and propose necessary changes. It will comprise experts from diverse fields.

Minister of State for Social Welfare Asim Arun on Sunday instructed the Director of Social Welfare to appoint a Transformation Team and consultant within the next seven working days.

This initiative aims to increase the number of eligible candidates under the National Social Assistance Program’s Old Age Pension and Family Benefit schemes by making necessary changes.

In a letter to the director of the Social Welfare Department, Minister Asim Arun emphasised that the department plans to revamp the selected schemes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of reform, performance, and transformation to achieve significant results.

