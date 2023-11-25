UP Govt to conduct drone surveys to accelerate development of Greater Noida

In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, extensive preparations are underway for a large-scale aerial drone survey across Greater Noida.

It is noteworthy that the roadmap for the development of Greater Noida area was prepared under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi. As a major phase of this, preparations have been made to start the process of drone survey, officials here on Saturday said.

Advancing the initiative, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has pinpointed seven zones for the aerial survey. This comprehensive process will unfold in multiple phases, with the initial focus on conducting drone surveys in 15 villages.

Advertisement

The entire drone survey is slated for completion within a strict six-month timeframe. The selection of the contractor agency and allocation of manpower for the project will be carried out through the e-bidding process.

Preparations are being made to conduct drone surveys in the villages of Zone 5 and 6, Zone 7, Zone 9, Zone 3, Zone 8 and Zone 4 under YEIDA. It is noteworthy that this drone survey will be unique in many respects and through this the process of mapping and marking the infrastructure and geographical conditions of the villages will be completed.

This work will be inspected by the CEO of YEIDA himself. The contracted agencies entrusted with the survey will not only have the responsibility to complete the task but also possess the authority to allocate manpower in order to achieve the specified targets. To facilitate the survey process, the agency will establish camps, deploying engineers and technical staff as required.

In addition to YEIDA’s ongoing survey activities, various development projects are concurrently underway. Notably, efforts are in progress to complete the road, drainage, sewer, and water supply infrastructure in Pocket 6D, Sector 18.

Simultaneously, preparations are being made for the construction of underground water reservoirs at multiple locations in Sector 29. A comprehensive project report is in the works for the establishment of a Fintech hub in the YEIDA region. The process of engaging consultants to complete this report has been initiated.