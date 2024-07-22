‘Shiksha Saptah’ brings a new hope for primary school children in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a unique initiative to foster a learning culture among children through games. Through ‘Shiksha Saptah’, efforts are being made to enhance children’s future in primary government schools statewide.

On the first day of Shiksha Saptah, which runs from July 22 to 28, the children learned to create a different version of Ludo and made toys from local materials. They also learned to make puppets from cloth and waste materials.

State Primary Education Department officials said here on Monday that this program aims to improve children’s future in primary, upper primary, and Kasturba Gandhi residential schools. The primary goal of ‘Shiksha Saptah’ is to develop children’s logical abilities by incorporating activities focused on a specific subject each day.

The department has made every effort to ensure the program’s success, issuing specific instructions to departmental officers to diligently execute the program for the children’s overall development.

The department has shared the weekly program schedule and links with the District Basic Education Officers.

According to the instructions from the Director General of School Education, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, July 22, was celebrated as TLM Diwas, with fairs and exhibitions organized in schools. Emphasis was placed on class-specific activities during the TLM Day events.

Here are the activities:

▪️ Students from classes 6 to 8 were taught to make puzzle cards, create a new version of Ludo, and craft toys from local materials.

▪️ They were taught to make puppets from cloth and waste materials and to create 5 to 6 self-explanatory story cards.

▪️ Students made charts on topics such as food and vegetables, the local market, and their families, with detailed explanations provided. They also learned about the reading club.

▪️ Students from classes 3 to 5 made charts related to food and vegetables, the local market, and their families.

▪️ They were taught to make cubic or rectangular boxes using different types of colored paper.

▪️ They learned to prepare charts featuring fruits, vegetables, and animals.

▪️ Students also learned to make masks of animals and birds.

▪️ Reading club and storytelling sessions were organized.

▪️ Students in class 2 learned how to stage small plays with the help of parents and teachers.

▪️ They learned thumb and hand painting techniques.

▪️ They listened to and learned folk tales.

▪️ Students were encouraged to invite parents to narrate local stories in the storytelling club.