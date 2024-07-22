Now Dy CM Maurya seeks reservation detail from UP govt

Disgruntled senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has fired another salvo at the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking to know whether reservation norms were followed or not in the recruitment done through outsourcing even as the BJP’s central as well as the state leadership were engaged in ending the rumblings over alleged dispute between the government and organisation over the not so good performance of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh,

UP’s both Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were closeted with state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and organisation secretary at the party headquarters here on Monday but they refused to say anything. The meeting continued for over an hour.

However, reports claimed that Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has written a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Personnel Department on July 15 asking whether the reservation rules have been followed in the recruitments done through outsourcing or not.

It is reported that this letter was sent to the ACS personnel on July 15, the day after the State Working Committee held a meeting on July 14.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in-charge of the personnel department and the department is yet to send its reply to the Minister.

On the next day, July 16, Keshav Prasad Maurya rushed to Delhi to meet BJP President JP Nadda.

A similar issue was also raised by Apna Dal ( Sonelal) president and Union Minister Anupriya Patel recently.

The letter sent to ACS Personnel by Keshav Prasad Maurya in this regard went viral on the social media too. When Keshav Prasad Maurya was asked about his letter , he just commented “Bharat Mata Ki Jai “.

Earlier, the apparent dispute commenced after Maurya during the state working committee meeting on July 14, raised that the organisation is bigger than the government and he will continue to support the party cadres and workers all time.

Meanwhile, the party high command has asked all factions to join hands for the crucial assembly by-elections in 10 seats and shed their differences.