UP govt to complete ropeway & digital Kumbh museum in Prayagraj by year end

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, aiming to make it an unforgettable experience for the devotees and tourists.

Under this, renovation of the Hanuman temple premises is underway whereas the ropeway project is set to start soon and construction of Digital Kumbh Museum is proposed.

Officials here on Wednesday said several major works were proposed at the Sangam site to enhance the appeal of the Mahakumbh for tourists. The state government has instructed for the timely completion of all these projects by December 2024. Once implemented, these projects are set to to elevate the grandeur of the Mahakumbh, offering an unforgettable experience to pilgrims and tourists alike.

Advertisement

In the apex committee meeting on November 29, 2023, in-principle approval was given for the construction work at the Hanuman temple site. The executing organisation for this project is the Prayagraj Development Authority. The total cost of the project is proposed to be Rs 45.71 crore. The Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) has taken legal opinion from former Supreme Court Judge P K S Baghel for the project.

Moreover, the Army has also given its permission for the work at the project site, and the process of land transfer will soon be completed once the MoU is signed following completion of legal formalities. The construction project is set to begin in April under the supervision of PDA and is expected to be finished by November 2024. After the completion of the work within the specified time, a larger number of devotees will be able to visit here.

To make it easier for devotees to reach the Sangam, the construction of a ropeway is proposed. The ropeway project, which spans from the Shankar Viman Mandapam near the Sangam to the Triveni Pushp in Arail, covering a distance of 1281.5 meters and a height of 62 meters, was awarded by National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) on March 15, 2024, with the target of completion by December 2024. The NOC was also provided by the Ministry of Defence in February 2024.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence has directed the Army Headquarters to transfer the land. Currently, progress is being made on sewerage, utility shifting, and tree felling work in the area.

Work has commenced on the proposed Digital Kumbh Museum, which will be built on a sprawling area of 40,000 square meters on the Arail Road. Presently, EoI for Digital Kumbh Museum has been invited by Prayagraj Development Authority, in which two bidders have submitted the plan.

In the Digital Kumbh Museum, development of ‘akharas'( place of practice with facilities for boarding, lodging and training), galleries related to Samudra Manthan, Triveni Sangam Gallery as well as galleries depicting the history and spirituality of Kumbh will be displayed through Virtual Reality (VR).

Additionally, galleries related to the origin and mythological stories of the Kumbh, historical development of the Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and Haridwar-Nashik-Ujjain Kumbh Mela will be established.

Furthermore, development is also underway for parking facilities, markets, food plazas with scenic views.