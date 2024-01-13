UP govt tightens security in Ayodhya, keeps an eye on land, air and water

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple by bolstering surveillance across land, air, and water.

The Yogi government has involved technological assistance alongside the deployment of manual agencies to achieve the desired result. The Yogi government has deployed a huge force of UP Police, including ATS, STF, PAC, and UPSSF, in Ayodhya. Besides, it has incorporated technologies such as AI, anti-drone systems, and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

Additionally, the NDRF contingent has been deployed along the Sarayu River and ghats. Furthermore, Ayodhya is implementing barcoding for the security of guests.

Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar said here on Saturday that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s direction, heavy police deployment has been made in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony. The security of the Dham has been divided into two zones, red and yellow.

The IG further said that Central agencies such as CRPF and NDRF have also been stationed. Besides, the administration is also taking the support of the Intelligence Bureau and RAW which will work in tandem.

The security team includes over 100 DSPs from various districts of the state, approximately 325 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors. Additionally, before the main event, 11,000 personnel from the police and paramilitary forces will be deployed in Ayodhya.

For VIP security, three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, 90 inspectors, more than a thousand constables, and 4 companies of the PAC have been engaged.

The IG said that the forces are being increased because of the seriousness of the grand event. “We are putting greater emphasis on better coordination among all agencies involved in security operations to avoid any lapses. Special arrangements have also been made to tighten rail security,” he added.

Adequate additional security personnel have been provided to the GRP. The forces deployed in Ayodhya are receiving behavioral training to ensure proper interactions with devotees and guests. Furthermore, 250 police guides have been appointed to provide information about the tourist spots to visitors while a digital tourist app is scheduled to be launched on 14 January.

The Yogi government is utilising the latest technology to tighten security measures in Ayodhya. The city is being monitored through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the Municipal Corporation, CCTV cameras managed by the Police Control Room, and Public CCTV. For this purpose, 1,500 cameras of public CCTV have been integrated with the ITMS. In the yellow zone, big AI-based facial recognition screens have been integrated with the ITMS at 10,715 locations.

Additionally, arrangements for OFC-linked cameras have been made. The entire security system is making extensive use of AI technology. Furthermore, the anti-drone system is fully active.

The highly sensitive red and yellow zones of Ayodhya have been secured through an anti-drone system. Through this, any drone flying within a radius of 5 kilometres can be located. This anti-drone system, manufactured by an Israeli company, is the world’s most modern technology. Through this system, any drone can be deactivated.

Moreover, the entire Ayodhya is equipped with 12 anti-drone systems, allowing monitoring of all activities on land, water, and in the air. To ensure the security of VIPs during the programme without any inconvenience, barcoding is being effectively used.