UP govt launches quick-response system for cleanliness, automatic blower mist machines for mosquito-free Mahakumbh

In preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented exceptional measures to ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, the Health Department has introduced special arrangements for both saints and devotees, aiming to provide a mosquito- and fly-free experience throughout the event.

To tackle insect-related issues effectively, an innovative system has been introduced, deploying automatic blower mist machines capable of eradicating mosquitoes and flies within 30 minutes of receiving a call from any part of the Mahakumbh area. This system ensures a swift response and a hygienic environment for all attendees.

Additionally, significant efforts are being made to maintain a clean and insect-free atmosphere in the akharas and the expansive tent city. A total of 110 state-of-the-art blower mist machines and 107 mini-fogging machines are being deployed across the site. These modern devices are expected to enhance the overall experience of devotees and ensure a serene and healthy environment throughout the grand religious gathering.

The Chief Minister has directed special cleanliness arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025.

Dr V P Singh, Nodal Joint Director (Vector Control) for Mahakumbh, said here on Sunday that insecticide will be sprayed across the venue to ensure a hygienic environment. Sixty-two 62 pulse fogging machines have been procured to enhance convenience for devotees, he added.

In addition, 78 special officers will be deployed to ensure the safety and well-being of saints and pilgrims during the event.

Malaria inspectors will be stationed throughout the fairgrounds to address any concerns of the attendees. These inspectors will visit each akhara, interact with saints, and promptly resolve issues related to mosquitoes and flies, ensuring a smooth and pleasant experience for all.

For the first time, Mahakumbh 2025 will feature extensive safety arrangements for both saints and devotees. Dr Anand Kumar Singh, Assistant Nodal Officer for Vector Control and DMO, stated that 78 special officers are being deployed as part of these initiatives.

To ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims, 45 malaria inspectors, along with 28 assistant malaria inspectors, will be deployed to oversee the well-being of both saints and devotees. Additionally, five District Malaria Officers (DMOs) will be stationed separately to address any challenges and maintain uninterrupted services during the grand event.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Mela Authority is making extensive preparations to ensure a clean and green environment for devotees, tourists, and bathers from India and abroad who will be visiting Mahakumbh 2025.

Advanced equipment will be deployed before the fair begins, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 45-50 lakh for their purchase. The equipment includes 10 manual walk-behind sweeping machines and two battery-operated vacuum-type litter pickers.

This initiative aims to not only maintain cleanliness at the Mahakumbh but also provide a clean and green environment for attendees.

On the occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, a compact manual sweeping machine will be deployed to clean the paved ghats, footpaths, roads, and various public places within the fair area, enhancing the convenience and experience for devotees, tourists, and bathers from India and abroad.

This eco-friendly equipment operates without fuel, or electricity, which helps in reducing its environmental impact. Being manually operated, it cleans effectively without raising dust, and its ergonomic design ensures comfort during use.

The machine’s efficiency in cleaning roads makes it easy to operate and maintain, allowing sanitation workers to perform their tasks more effectively while contributing to a cleaner, greener environment.

In addition, a battery-operated vacuum-type litter picker will be deployed in the fair area for efficient cleaning. This garbage collection machine is a battery-operated, ride-on, and walk-along power-suction vacuum designed to pick up litter and debris.

Its compact size allows for easy operation in any part of the fair, ensuring thorough cleaning of various surfaces. When attached to a vehicle, this advanced, eco-friendly equipment offers excellent mobility and eliminates the need for manual labour.

Its powerful vacuum functionality ensures quick and effective waste collection, while its durable battery reduces environmental impact and carbon emissions.

The purchase of these cleaning equipment for the fair area is expected to cost around Rs 45-50 lakh, a cost that will be borne by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Their purchase has been approved in a board meeting of the authority.

Special Executive Officer Mela, Akanksha Rana, stated that special attention is being given to cleanliness as per the directives of the Chief Minister. These state-of-the-art machines are being introduced to further empower sanitation workers.

The equipment will be delivered before the fair begins, and the necessary training for its operation will be completed on time.