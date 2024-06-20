UP govt issues ‘Family IDs’ to provide govt benefits to people

To provide government benefits to every family and connect at least one member of each family with employment services, the Uttar Pradesh government is issuing family IDs.

Currently, about 15.07 crore people from approximately 3.60 crore families living in UP are benefiting from the National Food Security Scheme. The ration card number of these families serves as their Family ID. More than 1 lakh families without ration cards have also been issued Family IDs in the state.

During a high-level meeting here on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the current status of the ‘Family ID’ process being issued to each family unit in the state. He provided necessary instructions to ensure that all families benefit from this important scheme.

CM said under the ‘One Family-One Identity’ scheme, each family is issued a unique ID, which will help create a comprehensive live database of family units in the state. This database will assist in better management of beneficiary-oriented schemes, timely targeting, transparent operations, and ensuring 100 percent delivery of schemes to the eligible people by simplifying access, he added.

“The Family ID is intended for all families in the state, aiming to benefit 25 crore people. Using the integrated database obtained through the Family ID, families lacking employment can be identified and given priority for appropriate employment opportunities,” he said.

Families without ration cards can register on https://familyid.up.gov.in to get a Family ID. This scheme should be widely promoted so that no family in the state is left out.

CM Yogi said all 76 schemes/services run by the Central and State Government have been linked to the Family ID. Other remaining beneficiary-oriented schemes should also be linked to the Family ID. The database of all the schemes run with the cooperation of the Central Government should be obtained and linked to the Family Welfare Pass Book and Family ID.

CM instructed the officials that Aadhaar application and Aadhaar authentication should be made mandatory in online application of all beneficiary-oriented (DBT) schemes/services. This will help in increasing the coverage of family ID.

“Ensure Aadhaar authentication during new admissions in ITIs, polytechnics, and other higher education institutions, and then link it with the Family ID.There should be no unnecessary delays in issuing caste and income certificates. This process should be simplified.

“A passbook should be prepared for each family, showing the complete details of the benefits they receive from government schemes. Before issuing the passbook and Family ID, all information about the family should be properly certified. All relevant departments should cooperate in this,” CM added.