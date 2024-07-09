UP govt insensitive towards people’s plight amid flood situation: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government is insensitive towards the plights of people reeling under floods and rain water situation.

“It seems that the BJP government of UP was taking revenge against the people after the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls,” he further alleged.

In a statement here, he said lakhs of people are affected by the havoc of floods and rain water in UP.

Advertisement

“But the BJP government is either uninformed or insensitive. Hundreds of villages in the state are in the grip of floods. Crops were destroyed. The lives of the general public and animals are in danger. Houses have been damaged. The condition of farmers is very bad. Flood victims are not getting any help. Why doesn’t this government take care of any victim?,” he questioned.

SP President charged that,”This apprehension now seems to be proved correct that BJP is so upset with the crushing defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that it is bent on taking revenge from the voters.”

He said the condition of more than two dozen districts like Bareilly, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pilibhit, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Deoria is very bad. The lives of millions of people are completely disrupted due to floods, he added.

Akhilesh Yadav said that due to the negligence, inaction and corruption of the BJP government in UP, many urban areas are also affected by waterlogging due to rains.

“People are facing a lot of problems due to waterlogging. The triple engine government of BJP has completely failed to take effective action. In many areas of Lucknow, Varanasi, Bareilly, Meerut and many other districts, water has entered roads and people’s houses. The BJP government has cheated the public in the name of smart city. Hundreds of crores of rupees were looted in the name of Smart City but drainage and drains were not cleaned.

“There has been massive looting of the budget in the BJP government, ” he said while adding that BJP claimed to build a grand Ayodhya by spending crores of rupees, but in the first rain, the road in Rampath caved in, water started seeping from the temple, this is an example of BJP’s politics of lies and loot.