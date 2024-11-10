UP Govt initiates eco-friendly Mahakumbh- 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to making Mahakumbh 2025 both environmentally friendly and plastic-free.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, all single-use plastics will be banned during the event, with eco-friendly alternatives like dona (leaf plates), pattal (leaf bowls), kulhars (clay cups), and jute and cloth bags promoted to ensure a sustainable celebration, officials announced on Sunday.

To facilitate this initiative, special stalls selling jute and cloth bags, as well as dona, pattal, and kulhars, will be set up within the fairgrounds, making it convenient for visitors to opt for sustainable products.

The government has already issued tenders for these preparations, marking a significant step toward a cleaner, greener Mahakumbh.

Officials from the Prayagraj Mela Authority shared plans to set up stalls offering natural products as alternatives to plastic throughout the Mahakumbh.

Tenders have been issued to establish stalls selling donas, pattals, kulhars, and cloth or jute bags, making these eco-friendly options widely accessible.

To further support this plastic-free initiative, Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has divided the city into zones, assigning a nodal officer to each zone to maintain cleanliness and uphold a plastic-free environment. Weekly reviews will monitor their progress.

Polythene wholesalers have been directed to stop supplying plastic bags in the city, and a public awareness campaign is underway to reinforce this initiative.

Posters and banners promoting the plastic-free message will be displayed throughout Prayagraj as part of the “Swachh Mahakumbh, Swachh Prayagraj” campaign.

Additionally, street performances will be held at various locations to spread awareness.

Recently, the Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrate took a “Say No to Plastic” pledge at the Sangam, encouraging citizens to join in this sustainable movement.