UP Govt gears up to light 2.5 million diyas, set new record

The first Diwali after Lord Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya promises to be grand and divine. Preparations are in full swing to set yet another world record at this year’s Deepotsav, a globally renowned event.

Over 2.5 million (25 lakh) diyas will illuminate the 55 ghats of Ramnagari on Chhoti Deepawali, said Prof Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, who is overseeing the efforts.

The university administration plans to deploy 30,000 volunteers to help secure Ayodhya’s place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the seventh time. To ensure success, the university will arrange 2.8 million diyas to meet the target of lighting 2.5 million.

In line with the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, this first Deepotsav after Lord Shri Ram’s Pran Pratishtha will be made truly historic. Preparations are being finalized for the eighth edition of the grand event.

The registration deadline for participation has been extended to October 15, and the distribution of volunteer ID cards will begin on October 20.

Nodal coordinator Prof SS Mishra said: “Over 30,000 volunteers, 14 colleges, 37 inter-colleges, and 40 NGOs will contribute to the lighting of 2.8 million diyas across the 55 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi. Mapping for the event has begun, and marking work on the ghats will commence on October 17 or 18.”

According to the plan, 30 ml of mustard oil will be poured into each diya, which has the same capacity, arranged in 16 x 16 blocks across all the ghats of Ram Ki Paidi. A total of 90,000 liters of mustard oil will be used, with the district administration ensuring the necessary arrangements.

Registration for participation in Deepotsav will close on October 15, and volunteer ID cards will be distributed starting October 20. The delivery of diyas to the ghats will begin on October 26, and volunteers will start setting them up from October 27. The diyas will be lit on October 30, setting a new world record.

Media in-charge Dr Vijayendu Chaturvedi said: “With the support of the district administration and the university, final preparations are underway to make this year’s Deepotsav a historic event.”