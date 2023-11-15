UP govt gears up for safe Chhath Puja and Dev Deepawali celebrations

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar has directed the police chiefs of all the districts and police commissioners of the commissionerates to beef up security for the upcoming Chhath Puja and Dev Deepawali.

Notably, after the smooth celebration of Dussehra and Diwali festivals in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Government is now on high alert for the upcoming festivals. Instructions have been given to make special arrangements for the safety of women on ghats.

Top police officers of all the districts and commissionerates have been asked to hold a review meeting regarding the preparations for Chhath Puja and Dev Deepawali and send the report to the headquarters.

Additionally, there are instructions to review the situation of traffic route diversion and handling congestion. The DGP has ordered stringent action against those violating traffic rules during the festive season. Moreover, in view of the festive shopping, the Anti-Romeo Squad has been asked to remain on alert mode in the markets.

All the police chiefs and commissioners of the state have been directed to ensure timely disposal of the cases pending in their respective police stations. Additionally, in the circle-wise crime review seminar, instructions have been given for a thorough review of the crimes and issuance of directive to the subordinate policemen immediately.

Furthermore, in sensitive cases, senior police officers of the district have been asked to personally inspect the scene, prepare reports, and ensure necessary actions are taken promptly.

Instructions also include efficiently handling and resolving the applications received on the IGRS portal, or public complaints, ensuring quality and timely response. It further emphasizes monitoring of anti-social elements in districts and taking strict action against those involved in criminal activities.

Police chiefs and commissioners have also been directed to control illegal activities like riots and mafia operations. The directives further ask to ensure effective action against criminals, gangsters, thugs through efficient police stations, officials here on Wednesday said.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, police officers of all the districts have also been directed to conduct public hearings regularly. Besides, instructions have also been given to conduct regular reviews regarding campaigns like Operation Clean, Operation Trinetra, Operation Conviction etc. and to increase regular foot patrolling and night patrolling in markets and crowded places.