UP govt to provide medical kits to polling personnel amid heatwave condition

In view of soaring temperatures in Uttar Pradesh, medical kits will be provided to polling personnel for the voting scheduled on April 26 across eight constituencies in the second phase of the general election.

Directions have also been issued to ensure all necessary facilities for polling personnel and voters at polling stations.

The polling parties will depart for polling stations on April 25 (Thursday) to ensure fair and peaceful elections in the state. The eight constituencies of UP that are going to polls in the second phase include: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura. These 8 Lok Sabha seats fall under 9 districts of the state, namely, Amroha, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura.

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said here on Wednesday that instructions have been given to all the District Election Officers to send polling parties on time for the second phase of voting in 8 Lok Sabha constituencies scheduled for April 26.

He mentioned that directions have been issued to all the concerned District Election Officers to ensure necessary facilities for voters and polling personnel at polling centres and polling booths.

Prior to the departure of polling parties, the polling personnel will be provided with medical kits to address health conditions such as heatstroke. In view of the heat, tents, sheds, drinking water arrangements and other necessary facilities will be installed as per the guidelines issued earlier.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the directives of the Election Commission of India, continuous operations are being carried out across Uttar Pradesh by the Police, Income Tax, Excise, Narcotics, and other departments. For thorough inspection, 480 interstate check posts and 1836 check posts within the state are operational.

From March 16 to April 23, 2024, the Police department seized 495 licensed weapons from criminals whereas licenses for 4553 weapons were revoked and deposited. Notices have been issued under the CrPC to 2,532,068 individuals over concerns of peace disruption, of which 2,061,166 have already been restricted.

Additionally, the Police department seized 7650 unlicensed weapons, 7753 cartridges, 2900.32 kilograms of explosives, and 411 bombs. Besides, raids were conducted on 3153 illegal weapon manufacturing centres, while 148 were busted.

On April 23, licenses for 249 weapons owned by criminals were revoked and deposited by the Police department.

Under the CrPC, 36,978 individuals were restricted as a preventive measure. Additionally, 105 unlicensed weapons and 171 cartridges were seized. Raids were conducted on 96 illegal weapon manufacturing centres by the police.