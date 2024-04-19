UP govt approves advance payment for home guards on poll duty

As preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are underway, the Uttar Pradesh government fulfilled its commitment to the well-being of personnel engaged in the electoral process.

In a significant move, the state government has given approval to the advance payment of duty allowances for Home Guard volunteers enlisted for duty during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Officials said here on Friday 40 per cent of the amount provisioned for duty allowance would be paid in advance to the home guards deployed for election duty.

It’s noteworthy that the statewide implementation of this initiative is poised to offer considerable relief to the home guards on election duty. This initiative has been taken to help them meet their familial obligations before undertaking their electoral responsibilities.

In the state, along with security forces, Home Guard volunteers play an important role in any sensitive situation, including general elections. Even without weapons, this force fulfills the responsibilities of external security excellently. That’s why their duty is assigned in every election. This time, preparations are being made to send them on election duty not only in the home districts but also in other districts.

The minister for the Home Guard Department has already announced that this time around 50,000 home guards would be deployed for election duty in various phases in the general elections.

In this regard, a proposal was sent by the Home Guards Department to give advance payment to the Home Guards volunteers.

Under this, the government has already approved a provision of Rs 2,634 crore 39 lakh under the income expenditure for the financial year 2024-25. Now, permission has been granted to transfer 40 per cent of this amount in advance to the bank accounts of the Home Guard volunteers assigned the election duty.

However, the government has also mentioned some conditions in this regard. According to the provisions given in the Financial Rules Collection, the government employee or officer who withdraws the money will be responsible for its management, and if any loss occurs, they will be held accountable. In addition, the Head of the Department will keep the Government/ Finance Department informed about the arrangement of all previously approved advances and the advances being approved now. The next advance will be proposed only after the adjustment is ensured.

According to the Procurement Manual, the Head of the Department will take necessary action at his level regarding the interest liability. Additionally, the Head of the Department will not keep the amount in question in any account other than the State GeM Pool Account.