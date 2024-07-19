UP govt extends order to display names of shop owners along Kanwar Path in entire state

Undeterred over criticism by the opposition and even NDA partners, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ordered displaying names of owners of shops situated along the Kanwar yatra path in the entire state.

Earlier, the district authorities of Muzaffarnagar followed by Saharanpur and Shamli had given this order early this week, but now it has been given for the entire state.

Even neighbouring Haridwar district authorities in Uttarakhand too have given such orders.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and UP Congress have already opposed the decision taken by the Muzaffarnagar authorities.

Taking a strict stand on this matter, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has clearly said that shopkeepers will have to write their names on Kanwar routes in the entire state.

Amidst the debate and war of words between the opposition and ruling party leaders, shopkeepers and street vendors were seen putting up nameplates in front of their shops which include their names and other details since Thursday evening.

Along with the leaders of opposition parties, NDA allies have also opposed the move by the UP government. The Kanwar Yatra begins on July 22 in the holy month of Shravan in which around 5 crore people in UP participate.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that an even bigger Kanwar Yatra takes place in Bihar, no such order is implemented there. The restrictions that have been imposed are a violation of the Prime Minister’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. This order is not applicable in Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. It would be good if this should be reviewed.

UP RLD president Ramashish Rai in a tweet on X said that the administration in UP directing shopkeepers to write their name and religion on their shops is a step that promotes caste and sect. The administration should take it back. This is an unconstitutional decision.

Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood said that this is an order promoting hatred and action should be taken against such officers. On the other hand, BJP leader Sangeet Som has supported the order and hit back at Akhilesh Yadav.

Muslim religious leader Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said that this instruction was given to make arrangements to prevent Hindu-Muslim confrontation and I support it.

The Maulana alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is politicizing the issue. I request him not to create division between Hindus and Muslims.

UP Minister of State for Skill Development Kapil Dev Aggarwal said that the opposition is unnecessarily giving importance to the matter. What’s the harm in transparency? The rules are not for any caste or religion. Shopkeepers from all over the society have been asked to do so.

Former Union Minister Dr. Sanjeev Balyan wrote in a post on X that the order issued by Muzaffarnagar Police, in which writing names at all shops, which is mandatory for all, is a pre-existing system. During the 2013 riots, the SP government’s order of compensation of Rs 5 lakh considering only Muslims as displaced was a religious discrimination.

SP MP from Muzaffarnagar Harendra Malik said that politics should not be done in the name of Muzaffarnagar. Everyone has to maintain communal harmony.