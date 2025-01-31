UP govt empowers rural women through silk production program

The Uttar Pradesh government is making continuous and meaningful efforts to promote the livelihoods and empowerment of rural women.

The state government’s focus extends beyond improving the economic condition of women — it also aims to enhance their social status and self-reliance. In line with this vision, the State Rural Livelihood Mission, in collaboration with the Silk Department, is successfully implementing a silk production programme across 25 development blocks in six districts of the state, a senior official here on Friday said.

The self-help groups (SHGs) formed under the Yogi Adityanath government are proving to be transformative for rural women. With the support of the government and coordination between various departments, these groups have significantly increased women’s income, leading to an improved standard of living and enhanced social respect. The silk production initiative is another crucial step in this direction, helping women achieve financial independence.

Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, specialised training programs and field visits will be organised for mission staff and ‘Resham Sakhi’—women engaged in silk production. A detailed training calendar has been prepared, covering sessions from February 3 – 20. During this period, women will receive training in modern silk production techniques and industry management at various stages. This initiative aims to upgrade their skills and equip them with knowledge aligned with evolving industry demands.

CM Adityanath has introduced long- term plans to strengthen women’s livelihoods across the state. The government’s objective is to generate more employment opportunities for women in rural areas. Apart from silk production, several other initiatives are being undertaken to promote handicrafts, agro-based industries, and local products.

The recently organised ‘Akanksha Haat 2024’ further bolstered these efforts by showcasing SHG-made products in national and international markets. Such initiatives not only highlight local craftsmanship but also provide rural women with a platform to showcase their talents and achieve economic independence.

The silk production programme has created new employment opportunities across multiple districts, including Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Deoria, and Ayodhya. Women in these regions have significantly increased their income through silk-related activities. The government aims to expand this initiative to other districts, ensuring that more women benefit from this sustainable livelihood opportunity.

The UP government’s efforts have given a fresh impetus to rural development by focusing on women’s empowerment. Through SHGs, women are not only improving their families’ financial conditions but also investing in the education and healthcare of their children. These initiatives are providing new opportunities for the women of Uttar Pradesh while positioning the state as a national model for women’s empowerment.